Yarbrough expected to start as Rays host the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (1-0, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (0-1, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Matt Shoemaker (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game.

The Blue Jays went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game last season.

INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow).

Blue Jays: Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.