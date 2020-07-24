Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Winnipeg mosquito fogging delayed by high winds, city says

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 7:34 pm
The City of Winnipeg says it'll try fogging for mosquitoes again Friday after high winds hindered efforts Thursday.
The City of Winnipeg says it'll try fogging for mosquitoes again Friday after high winds hindered efforts Thursday. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Plans to start fogging for skeeters in Winnipeg were hindered by Mother Nature Thursday, the city says.

A city spokesperson said Friday crews were forced to cancel the planned fogging for adult nuisance mosquitoes because winds were too strong.

Read more: Residential mosquito fogging begins Thursday night in Winnipeg

Weather permitting, crews will resume treating yesterday’s scheduled areas starting at 9:30 p.m. Friday, the city now says.

Fogging is cancelled if/when the temperature dips below 13 degrees, or if wind speeds make it impossible, according to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision to launch the residential adult nuisance mosquito fogging program this week was based on a series of factors, including trap counts, which hit an average of 59 city-wide on Wednesday — moving the city’s adulticiding factor analysis (AFA) from ‘medium’ to ‘high.’

Trending Stories

To meet the criteria of both the city and province to begin using pesticides, the AFA must be ‘high’, and the city-wide trap count must be at least 25 female mosquitoes for two consecutive nights, with one or more areas reporting at least 100 female adult mosquitoes.

During the fogging program, the city makes daily announcements — at least eight hours in advance of fogging — letting the public know which areas are scheduled for the overnight  runs.

Mosquito fogging starts Friday
Mosquito fogging starts Friday

Winnipeggers can also register for an automated phone and email notification system, which will give them daily updates on mosquito control activities — and if you don’t want fogging to take place on your property, you can, as in past years, register as a buffer zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Despite growing mosquito problem, Winnipeg not at residential fogging numbers quite yet: councillor

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, buffer zone applications can’t be handled in person, and must be submitted via an online service request at 311, an email to 311@winnipeg.ca, a fax to 311, or in writing to the Insect Control Branch.

A list of the areas scheduled to be fogged is available on the city’s website.

Mosquito spike in Winnipeg
Mosquito spike in Winnipeg
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of WinnipegMosquitoWindsWinnipeg Mosquito Fogging
Flyers
More weekly flyers