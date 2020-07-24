Bedford Basin unsafe for swimming due to high bacteria levels: HRM

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that water quality in the Bedford Basin has been considered unsafe for swimming due to high bacteria levels in the water.

In a statement released on Friday, the municipality said it does not regularly test the water quality of the Bedford Basin for swimming, however, during an investigation being carried out by Halifax Water, which is ongoing, it was discovered that bacteria levels exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines.

READ MORE: Public advised to avoid swimming in Kinap Beach due to high bacteria levels

“The Halifax Regional Municipality does not recommend swimming in the Bedford Basin or at any other location that is not regularly tested for water quality,” HRM said.

According to the municipality, high bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife, and high temperatures.

Story continues below advertisement

HRM also noted that it will not be providing an update on the water quality in the Bedford Basin and further testing will not be carried out.

1:57 ‘Significant rise’ in cases of life-threatening bacteria impacting dogs in Halifax ‘Significant rise’ in cases of life-threatening bacteria impacting dogs in Halifax