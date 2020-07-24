Peterborough man charged with domestic assault, criminal harassment

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with domestic assault and criminal harassment following an incident on Thursday.

Around 5 p.m., according to the Peterborough Police Service, officers were called to a residence for an unwanted man inside.

The female victim told police she had previously advised the man that she did not want any further contact with him. It’s alleged the man assaulted the victim on July 20 and continued to make repeated and unwanted contact with the woman.

Officers located the accused still in the area and as a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and criminal harassment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 22.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic dispute the name of the accused will not be released.

