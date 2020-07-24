Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with domestic assault, criminal harassment

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 4:22 pm
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man faces assault and criminal harassment charges following a domestic incident. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with domestic assault and criminal harassment following an incident on Thursday.

Around 5 p.m., according to the Peterborough Police Service, officers were called to a residence for an unwanted man inside.

Read more: Ontario transitional home program for women of colour sets up campaign to expand, maintain services

The female victim told police she had previously advised the man that she did not want any further contact with him. It’s alleged the man assaulted the victim on July 20 and continued to make repeated and unwanted contact with the woman.

Trending Stories

Officers located the accused still in the area and as a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and criminal harassment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 22.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic dispute the name of the accused will not be released.

Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch
