Coronavirus: 34th days straight of no new cases for Peterborough Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

For the 34th consecutive day, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

Of the health unit’s 95 coronavirus cases, 93 have been resolved with two deaths reported due to COVID-19 complications. That means there are no active cases.

The health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation — last reported a new case of the virus on June 20.

A mandatory mask-wearing directive for indoor settings goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 1.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Friday’s update, more than 20,500 people have been tested for the virus. However, the health unit noted due to changes from the Ministry of Health, the data will be updated next week.

Story continues below advertisement

Beginning Saturday, August 1, it’s mandatory for people to wear a face mask or covering when on a @ptbo_transit bus to help keep everyone safe. Please continue to practice good physical distancing. @Ptbohealth has more info on face coverings: https://t.co/BIqZVIX3OM pic.twitter.com/dwvgcGziV8 — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) July 24, 2020

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue weekly until further notice. No appointment is necessary.

Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

Story continues below advertisement