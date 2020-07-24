Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 34th days straight of no new cases for Peterborough Public Health

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of coronavirus on Friday.
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of coronavirus on Friday. The Canadian Press file

For the 34th consecutive day, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

Of the health unit’s 95 coronavirus cases, 93 have been resolved with two deaths reported due to COVID-19 complications. That means there are no active cases.

Read more: ‘This is not the time to be selfish’: How face masks became a mirror of humanity amid COVID-19

The health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation — last reported a new case of the virus on June 20.

A mandatory mask-wearing directive for indoor settings goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 1.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Friday’s update, more than 20,500 people have been tested for the virus. However, the health unit noted due to changes from the Ministry of Health, the data will be updated next week.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue weekly until further notice. No appointment is necessary.

Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

