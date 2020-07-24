Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

No new cases of coronavirus in New Brunswick on Friday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 3:42 pm
New Brunswickers cool to the idea of mandatory masks in public
Support for mandatory masks in public places is generally high across the country.

New Brunswick reports no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

In total, the province has confirmed 170 cases and 165 recoveries, with three active cases remaining.

No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Thursday

There have also been two deaths resulting from COVID-19 complications, both in Zone 5.

The entire province is now in the yellow stage of its reopening, and continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Atlantic provinces without self-isolation.



You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

