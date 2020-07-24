No new cases of coronavirus in New Brunswick on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reports no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

In total, the province has confirmed 170 cases and 165 recoveries, with three active cases remaining.

There have also been two deaths resulting from COVID-19 complications, both in Zone 5.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The entire province is now in the yellow stage of its reopening, and continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble.

7:14 Global News Morning Halifax: July 24 Global News Morning Halifax: July 24

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Atlantic provinces without self-isolation.

Story continues below advertisement

You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.