Crime

Quinte West OPP looking for information about series of mischief shootings

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 4:19 pm
OPP are investigating a series of shootings in Quinte West that have targetted vehicles and one home.
OPP are looking for more information about a series of mischief shootings in the Quinte West area.

OPP say over the last month, they have noticed three instances where a bullet has been shot in the region. No one has been struck so far, but OPP believe the three instances may be connected.

On June 26, two unoccupied parked vehicles were damaged in a driveway on Rosebush Road. Police say a small calibre firearm was used in the incident.

On July 4, police believe a firearm was discharged causing damage to a parked unoccupied vehicle in a driveway on McMullen Road.

On July 23, a low calibre bullet went through the window of a residence on Foxboro-Stirling Road.

OPP is asking anyone with information about any of the incidents to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

