Crime

‘Black Lives Don’t Matter’ spray-painted on woman’s car, Durham police investigating

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2020 2:01 pm
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser.
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating after they say someone spray painted a racist message on a Black woman’s car in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham police say the car’s tires were also popped during the incident, which happened earlier this week.

Spokesman Dave Selby says someone wrote “Black Lives Do Not Matter” on the vehicle.

Read more: Toronto protesters call for change after detainees released

Images of the vandalism were posted on social media.

Selby says police are currently working the case.

He says they’re investigating it as a hate-motivated crime.

