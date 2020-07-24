Calgary man injured after motorcycle collides with deer in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a man from Calgary was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after a motorcycle crash south of the city.

According to RCMP, it happened just before 3 p.m. as the 34-year-old was travelling south toward Turner Valley, Alta., on Highway 22.

In a news release, RCMP said a victim was with three other motorcyclists when a deer ran out of the ditch and into his path.

He was taken to hospital in Calgary via ambulance; RCMP said the severity of his injuries isn’t known.

Speed is not believed to have played a role in the collision, RCMP said.

