Crime

Police charge 5 men following alleged assault in Brampton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2020 12:01 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.

TORONTO – Peel Regional Police say five men have been charged following an alleged assault in Brampton, Ont., earlier this month.

Police say they were called to a city intersection on July 16 after receiving reports of a suspected assault.

They allege the men armed with sticks and cricket bats ambushed the victim, who suffered minor injuries.

2 gang members charged in separate Mississauga murders, Peel police say

The five suspects in the case, all from Brampton, range in age from 51 to 19

Three of them are facing multiple charges including assault with a weapon, while the other two are each charged with one count of assault.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
