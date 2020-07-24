Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

One man dead following homicide in Rockland, Ont.: OPP

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 12:00 pm
Russell County OPP are investigating after one man died and another was taken to hospital following an incident in Rockland, Ont. overnight Thursday.
Russell County OPP are investigating after one man died and another was taken to hospital following an incident in Rockland, Ont. overnight Thursday. Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one man is dead and another was transported to hospital after an incident at a Rockland, Ont., home overnight Thursday.

In a video posted to the OPP East Region Twitter account, Det. Insp. Brad Collins said Russell County OPP and the force’s criminal investigation branch are investigating a suspected homicide that took place on Lemay Circle in Rockland, a small community 40 kilometres east of Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

Collins said one adult man has died and another man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The OPP does not believe there is any imminent threat to public safety related to the incident.

Anyone with information related to the suspected homicide is asked to call Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP bust provincewide sex trafficking ring, 32 charges laid: police
OPP bust provincewide sex trafficking ring, 32 charges laid: police
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceOttawa crimeRussell CountyRockland OntarioRockland deathRockland homicideRockland man killed
Flyers
More weekly flyers