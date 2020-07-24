One man dead following homicide in Rockland, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one man is dead and another was transported to hospital after an incident at a Rockland, Ont., home overnight Thursday.

In a video posted to the OPP East Region Twitter account, Det. Insp. Brad Collins said Russell County OPP and the force’s criminal investigation branch are investigating a suspected homicide that took place on Lemay Circle in Rockland, a small community 40 kilometres east of Ottawa.

Collins said one adult man has died and another man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP does not believe there is any imminent threat to public safety related to the incident.

Anyone with information related to the suspected homicide is asked to call Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

