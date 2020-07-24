Morton to start season opener for Tampa Bay against Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rays: Charlie Morton (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Toronto for the season opener.

The Rays went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Tampa Bay hit 217 total home runs with 3.3 extra base hits per game last year.

The Blue Jays went 33-43 in division games in 2019. Toronto pitchers had an ERA of 4.79 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow).

Blue Jays: Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.