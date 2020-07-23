Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Cylcist dies after being struck by car in Longueuil

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 9:42 pm
Police in Longueuil are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a car Thursday evening. July 23, 2020.
Police in Longueuil are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a car Thursday evening. July 23, 2020. Staff/ Global News

A 52-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Longueuil Thursday evening.

Longueuil police spokesperson Denise Mercille said the collision happened just after 7:00 on Jacques-Cartier Ouest Boulevard, near the intersection of Ste-Helene Street.

Read more: Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by truck in Montreal’s north end

“The cyclist was crossing at a pedestrian crossway when he was struck,” Mercille said.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle — a 50-year-old man — was treated for shock, but was otherwise unharmed.

Trending Stories

Read more: Boy, 8, dies after being struck by car in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough

Story continues below advertisement

“Alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision,” Mercille said.

Investigators and collision experts were dispatched to the scene.

Jacques-Cartier Boulevard is closed in both directions to allow for the investigation.

MUHC doctors call for mandatory bike helmets in Montreal
MUHC doctors call for mandatory bike helmets in Montreal
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MontrealLongueuil PoliceCyclist KilledMontreal cyclistacques-Cartier Ouest BoulevardLongueuil cyclistLongueuil fatal crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers