Cylcist dies after being struck by car in Longueuil

A 52-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Longueuil Thursday evening.
Longueuil police spokesperson Denise Mercille said the collision happened just after 7:00 on Jacques-Cartier Ouest Boulevard, near the intersection of Ste-Helene Street.
“The cyclist was crossing at a pedestrian crossway when he was struck,” Mercille said.
The man was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle — a 50-year-old man — was treated for shock, but was otherwise unharmed.
“Alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision,” Mercille said.
Investigators and collision experts were dispatched to the scene.
Jacques-Cartier Boulevard is closed in both directions to allow for the investigation.
