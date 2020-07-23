Cylcist dies after being struck by car in Longueuil

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 52-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Longueuil Thursday evening.

Longueuil police spokesperson Denise Mercille said the collision happened just after 7:00 on Jacques-Cartier Ouest Boulevard, near the intersection of Ste-Helene Street.

“The cyclist was crossing at a pedestrian crossway when he was struck,” Mercille said.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle — a 50-year-old man — was treated for shock, but was otherwise unharmed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision,” Mercille said.

Investigators and collision experts were dispatched to the scene.

Jacques-Cartier Boulevard is closed in both directions to allow for the investigation.

1:46 MUHC doctors call for mandatory bike helmets in Montreal MUHC doctors call for mandatory bike helmets in Montreal