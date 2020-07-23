Menu

Health

Peterborough police officer injured while helping woman threatening self-harm: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 4:50 pm
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough officer was injured after responding to a call for a woman who was threatening self-harm. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough police officer was injured after attempting to help a woman who was threatening self-harm in the downtown area on Thursday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 a.m., police received a call regarding a woman in the area of Water and Hunter streets who was allegedly threatening self-harm and experiencing a mental health crisis.

Read more: Many Canadians dealing with mental health issues due to coronavirus: survey

Police say when an officer arrived on scene, the woman allegedly pulled out a box cutter and held it to her neck.

“The officer had a very brief moment to intervene, preventing the woman from harming herself,” police stated.

Police say as the officer attempted to help the woman, the officer was injured by the box cutter.

The officer was transported to hospital with a non-life threatening injury and later released, policed stated late Thursday afternoon.

The woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital for crisis treatment.

Police said no further details will be released on the incident.

