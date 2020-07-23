Menu

Crime

Arrest made after Richmond women stunned with Taser, pepper-sprayed during robberies

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 7:20 pm
Richmond RCMP cruiser
Richmond RCMP say a man has been charged in a pair of alleged violent robberies. Global News

A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly violently robbing two women in Richmond.

Richmond RCMP says the first incident happened shortly before midnight on July 6, in the 6000 block of Blundell Road.

Police arrived to find the victim on the ground with significant injuries that required hospitalization.

The woman told investigators she had been robbed by a man with a suspected female accomplice, and that she had been stunned multiple times with a Taser during the robbery.

Shortly after midnight the following day, Mounties were alerted to another robbery — this one in the 7700-block of Firbridge Way.

The victim told police she had been pepper sprayed by a man who stole her purse in her building’s parkade.

The woman said while she was struggling with the man, a woman in a blue BMW pulled up.

The female suspect allegedly pulled the victim’s sweater off, before the victim was able to flee with minor injuries.

Police say they tracked down the male suspect, Karim Vellani, on July 17.

He’s now facing eight charges, including robbery assault, possession of a firearm, and identity theft.

