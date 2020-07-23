Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP detachments throughout N.S. reopen front counter services

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 3:48 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP detachments across Nova Scotia have reopened their front counter services to the public.

Non-essential services, including fingerprinting and vulnerable sector checks, will be done in a phased approach with safety precautions in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the RCMP said in a press release on Thursday.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 people charged with trafficking cocaine in Elmsdale, N.S.

The police force said physical-distancing guidelines will be in place at their detachments and that personal protective equipment will be available.

Hours will vary at each detachment and RCMP are encouraging residents to visit their website ahead of a visit.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19RCMPNova Scotia RCMPN.S. RCMPNon-Essential ServicesRCMP DetachmentsNS RCMP detachments
Flyers
More weekly flyers