RCMP detachments throughout N.S. reopen front counter services

RCMP detachments across Nova Scotia have reopened their front counter services to the public.
Non-essential services, including fingerprinting and vulnerable sector checks, will be done in a phased approach with safety precautions in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the RCMP said in a press release on Thursday.
The police force said physical-distancing guidelines will be in place at their detachments and that personal protective equipment will be available.
Hours will vary at each detachment and RCMP are encouraging residents to visit their website ahead of a visit.
