Okanagan weather: Cooler air arrives before a big blast of heat

A few clouds kicked off Thursday, with showers in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

However, sunshine will become more apparent in the afternoon, as temperatures approach the high 20s or low 30s.

But another round of clouds will arrive overnight, as an upper trough brings in a chance of showers and the risk of an afternoon thunderstorm to finish the week on Friday.

The mercury should make it into the mid-20s in the afternoon, with a gusty northwesterly wind kicking in behind a bit of a cold front.

There is a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Slightly cooler air will linger on Saturday under mostly sunny skies, with an afternoon high in the mid-20s, before heat and pure blue skies see the mercury rise to the 30s on Sunday.

A building upper ridge of high pressure will cause temperatures to soar into the mid-30s right through the middle of the final week of July under mostly sunny skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

