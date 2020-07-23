Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Cooler air arrives before a big blast of heat

By Peter Quinlan Global News
An upper ridge of high pressure will rebuild heat and sunshine heading into the final week of July.
An upper ridge of high pressure will rebuild heat and sunshine heading into the final week of July. SkyTracker Weather

A few clouds kicked off Thursday, with showers in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

However, sunshine will become more apparent in the afternoon, as temperatures approach the high 20s or low 30s.

Story continues below advertisement

 

But another round of clouds will arrive overnight, as an upper trough brings in a chance of showers and the risk of an afternoon thunderstorm to finish the week on Friday.

Trending Stories

The mercury should make it into the mid-20s in the afternoon, with a gusty northwesterly wind kicking in behind a bit of a cold front.

There is a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm Friday afternoon.
There is a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Slightly cooler air will linger on Saturday under mostly sunny skies, with an afternoon high in the mid-20s, before heat and pure blue skies see the mercury rise to the 30s on Sunday.

A building upper ridge of high pressure will cause temperatures to soar into the mid-30s right through the middle of the final week of July under mostly sunny skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SunshineWarm WeatherBC weatherHot WeatherThunderstormsokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos WeatherShowers
Flyers
More weekly flyers