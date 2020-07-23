Man taken to hospital after Thursday fire in Calgary’s Country Hills

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital over concerns of smoke inhalation on Thursday after a fire sparked at a home in the community of Country Hills.

Firefighters were called to the 0-100 block of Harvest Oak Crescent N.E. just after 8 a.m. by neighbours who noticed smoke and flames coming from the back of a home.

When crews arrived, they found flames eating away at the back deck and climbing up the back wall of the house.

Calgary firefighters were called to a home on Harvest Oak Crescent Northeast on Thursday, July, 23, 2020 for reports of smoke and flames coming from the back deck. Global News

District chief Jason Graham told Global News a family of four lives in the house, but just one person was home at the time of the fire.

“He was able to evacuate the house,” Graham said. “He did take in a little smoke from the fire and was transported (to hospital) by EMS just as a precaution.”

“[Firefighters] initiated a quick external attack on the fire and were able to quickly extinguish it,” Graham explained.

No other injuries were reported and Graham said no pets were in the home.

“The fire did not extend into the inside of the house so the occupant will be able to reoccupy the home,” he added.

Homes on either side of the fire were untouched by the flames.

“Fortunately, it was a calm morning – no wind,” Graham said. “It didn’t create any concerns for us.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.