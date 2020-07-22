Coronavirus: No new cases for Peterborough area for 32nd consecutive day

Send this page to someone via email

For the 32nd consecutive day, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The last reported new case of the virus was on June 20 in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the health unit’s 95 coronavirus cases, 93 have been resolved with two deaths reported due to COVID-19 complications.

As of Wednesdays update, more than 20,500 people have been tested for the virus.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue weekly until further notice. No appointment is necessary.

Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.