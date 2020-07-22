Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: No new cases for Peterborough area for 32nd consecutive day

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 5:01 pm
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. Getty Images

For the 32nd consecutive day, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The last reported new case of the virus was on June 20  in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Read more: Stage 3 Ontario: Peterborough ‘ready’ for mask-wearing order, medical officer of health says

Of the health unit’s 95 coronavirus cases, 93 have been resolved with two deaths reported due to COVID-19 complications.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Wednesdays update, more than 20,500 people have been tested for the virus.

Trending Stories

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue weekly until further notice. No appointment is necessary.

Story continues below advertisement

Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaPeterborough CountyPeterborough Public Healthcovid-19 casesPeterborough coronavirusCurve LakeHiawathaPeterborough casesPeterborough COVID
Flyers
More weekly flyers