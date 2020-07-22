Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 1 new case in both City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 4:13 pm
Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports no new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.
Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports no new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. File

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The new cases — one each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County — increase the health unit’s overall case total to 211 since its last report, which was issued on Monday (no reported was issued Tuesday).

Read more: Mask use expanding for Stage 3 businesses in Kawarthas, Northumberland and Haliburton County

As of Wednesday, there are now 185 cases are now resolved —  one more since Monday — which is approximately 88 per cent of the cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In the City of Kawartha Lakes there are now 174 cases, of which 151 are resolved — unchanged since Monday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There are now 12 cases in Haliburton County and 25 in Northumberland County. Eleven and 23 cases, respectively, are resolved in the counties.

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

  • Two in the City of Kawartha Lakes — down from four reported Monday
  • Five in Northumberland County — unchanged
  • Zero in Haliburton County — down from one reported Monday.

A week ago the health unit’s order for mandatory masks inside businesses went into effect.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19City of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesNorthumberland CountyHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitKawarthasHKPRDHUHaliburton County
Flyers
More weekly flyers