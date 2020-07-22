Coronavirus: 1 new case in both City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The new cases — one each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County — increase the health unit’s overall case total to 211 since its last report, which was issued on Monday (no reported was issued Tuesday).

As of Wednesday, there are now 185 cases are now resolved — one more since Monday — which is approximately 88 per cent of the cases.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes there are now 174 cases, of which 151 are resolved — unchanged since Monday.

There are now 12 cases in Haliburton County and 25 in Northumberland County. Eleven and 23 cases, respectively, are resolved in the counties.

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

Two in the City of Kawartha Lakes — down from four reported Monday

Five in Northumberland County — unchanged

Zero in Haliburton County — down from one reported Monday.

A week ago the health unit’s order for mandatory masks inside businesses went into effect.