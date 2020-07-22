Abbotsford, B.C., police officer dies from his injuries following assault in Nelson

Send this page to someone via email

An Abbotsford, B.C., police officer who was critically injured in an assault in Nelson July 16 has died from his injuries.

Const. Allan Young died peacefully Tuesday night surrounded by his loved ones, the department confirms in a release.

Young had been a police officer in Abbotsford since March 2, 2004, and had spent time in patrol and the drug enforcement unit.

He was born and raised in Dumbarton, Scotland. When he was 16 he entered the British Royal Navy as a marine engineering mechanic, where he served until 1987.

Young immigrated to Canada in 1997 and was a police officer in Toronto before moving to the west coast.

The 55-year-old was off-duty in Nelson when he was injured during an incident on Baker Street. Local police said they believe a man was causing a disturbance.

The officer approached the man and a physical altercation broke out, police said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested, but no further details were provided about what happened.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our brother officer. His smile, personality, and character cannot be replaced and will forever echo in our hallways,” the Abbotsford police said in a release.

“We extend a (heartfelt) thank you to our community for the support that we and Allan’s family have received.”

