Toronto District School Board chair stepping down after 5 years

The chair of the Toronto District School Board announced on Tuesday that she is stepping down after five years in the position.

Robin Pilkey said she had intended to step down later in the year, but said she believes “now is the right time.”

Pilkey said she wanted to ensure this decision was made ahead of the TDSB’s search for a director of education “to ensure the greatest amount of stability as we move through the recruitment process.”

The move takes effect on Aug. 10, when it’s expected a new chair will be elected at a special board meeting.

“It has truly been one of the greatest honours of my life to be chair of the TDSB,” Pilkey said in a statement.

Pilkey, who was first named to the position in August 2015, is the longest-serving TDSB chair since amalgamation. She also represents Ward 7 as trustee.

After five years as Chair of the Toronto District School Board, I believe now is the right time to step down. https://t.co/njjs0kxoqS pic.twitter.com/lmt8LYj6cd — Robin Pilkey (@RobinPilkey) July 21, 2020

