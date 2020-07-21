B.C. reports 30 news cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials on Tuesday reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and no new deaths.

There are 3,328 confirmed cases of the disease in the province, the government said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

3:32 B.C. reports 102 cases of COVID-19 in 72-hour period B.C. reports 102 cases of COVID-19 in 72-hour period

Of those, 2,873 patients have fully recovered, or about 86 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. now has 266 active cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Fifteen COVID-19 patients are in hospital, with three of them in intensive care.

2:01 B.C. coronavirus curve is trending in the wrong direction B.C. coronavirus curve is trending in the wrong direction

The province’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 189.

The numbers come a day after the province announced 102 cases of COVID-19 over a 72-hour period.

There were 51 cases from Friday to Saturday, 19 cases Saturday to Sunday, and 32 from Sunday to Monday. Four of the cases were epi-linked.

The 51 cases from Friday to Saturday is the highest one-day bump since April 27.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said most of the new cases have been in people in their 20s and 30s who have widened their social circles.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry warned Monday of the potential for “explosive” growth in the number cases if the public continues to be too lax with preventing the spread of transition.

More than 60 cases have been linked to exposures in Kelowna over the past few weeks.

— With files from Richard Zussman