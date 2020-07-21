Eight new coronavirus cases, 11 more recoveries reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

In an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Tuesday, Saskatchewan health officials said there were eight new cases.

That puts the overall total for the province at 970 since the first case was reported in March.

Three of the new cases are located in the south region, while two were reported in both the far north and central regions, according to a press release. The other case was in the Saskatoon area.

Twelve people are currently in hospital — nine are receiving inpatient care and three are in intensive care.

Officials said 11 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 813.

There are currently 142 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, over 83,675 tests have been carried out in the province.

