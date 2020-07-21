Coronavirus: B.C. officials to update plan to ease backlog of more than 30,000 cancelled surgeries

Send this page to someone via email

Health Minister Adrian Dix and is scheduled to provide an update on B.C.’s plan to restart elective surgeries after all were cancelled back in March to clear hospital space amidst COVID-19 concerns.

Officials expect it will take 17-24 months to clear a backlog of more than 30,000 cancelled procedures, which began to resume on May 18, at an estimated cos of another $250 million.

He will be joined on Tuesday’s news conference by Michael Marchbank, former CEO of the Fraser Health Authority.

An additional 93,000 people are on the waitlist for elective surgeries.

