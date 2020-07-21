Menu

Health

Coronavirus: B.C. officials to update plan to ease backlog of more than 30,000 cancelled surgeries

By Richard Zussman Global News
WATCH: B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update at noon PT on the plan to restart elective surgeries in the province.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and is scheduled to provide an update on B.C.’s plan to restart elective surgeries after all were cancelled back in March to clear hospital space amidst COVID-19 concerns.

The update will be carried live here on the Global BC website, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page at noon.

Read more: B.C. announces plans to re-schedule 30,000 surgeries that were cancelled due to COVID-19

Officials expect it will take 17-24 months to clear a backlog of more than 30,000 cancelled procedures, which began to resume on May 18, at an estimated cos of another $250 million.

He will be joined on Tuesday’s news conference by Michael Marchbank, former CEO of the Fraser Health Authority.

An additional 93,000 people are on the waitlist for elective surgeries.

