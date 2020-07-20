Saskatchewan adds 19 new coronavirus cases, active cases rise to 145

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Monday.

Health officials said there were 19 new cases, with the overall total for the province growing to 962 since the first case was reported March 11.

Eight of the new cases are located in the central region, while five were reported in the Saskatoon and south regions, according to a press release. The other case was in the north region.

Ten people are currently in hospital — seven are receiving inpatient care and three are in intensive care.

Three more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 802.

There are currently 145 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases minus recoveries and deaths.

There have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, over 82,940 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

