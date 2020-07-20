Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases, 1,003 people now recovered

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia says there are no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and that there remains only a single active case in the province.

That means 1,003 people are considered to have recovered from the disease.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 347 Nova Scotia tests on July 19 and is operating 24 hours a day, according to the government.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 60,072 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and one active case.

Individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

People are being encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The assessment tool on the website will determine if they should call 811 for further assessment.

