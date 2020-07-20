Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases, 1,003 people now recovered

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 10:57 am
Global News Morning Halifax: July 20
The online edition of Global News Morning with Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia says there are no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and that there remains only a single active case in the province.

That means 1,003 people are considered to have recovered from the disease.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 347 Nova Scotia tests on July 19 and is operating 24 hours a day, according to the government.

Read more: No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 60,072 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and one active case.

Individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

How families remember: Evelina Upshaw, lost to COVID-19
How families remember: Evelina Upshaw, lost to COVID-19

People are being encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

People are being encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (i.e. chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The assessment tool on the website will determine if they should call 811 for further assessment.

READ MORE: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubbleThe Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.
