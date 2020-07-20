1 arrested after firearms, drugs seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces multiple charges after firearms and drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Peterborough on Friday.

Peterborough Police Service say the stop was conducted as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Investigators located and seized 92.7 grams of suspected cocaine, along with three modified long-guns, a replica Glock handgun, weigh scales and cellphones.

Another nice arrest by your @PtboPolice officers who are working hard to keep the community safe. 3 sawed off guns, a pistol, and drugs seized. More details to be released later. @SelwynTownship @CavanMonaghan @CHEXNewswatch @PtboExaminer pic.twitter.com/CU2jt0ggVL — Scott Gilbert (@Chief_SGilbert) July 17, 2020

Dominick David Rivers, 27, of Romaine Street in Peterborough was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

Failure to comply with a probation order

Rivers was held in custody for a court appearance on the Saturday, police stated Monday.

