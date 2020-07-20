1 arrested after firearms, drugs seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

A Peterborough man faces multiple charges after firearms and drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Peterborough on Friday.
Peterborough Police Service say the stop was conducted as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
Investigators located and seized 92.7 grams of suspected cocaine, along with three modified long-guns, a replica Glock handgun, weigh scales and cellphones.
Dominick David Rivers, 27, of Romaine Street in Peterborough was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon
- Failure to comply with a probation order
Rivers was held in custody for a court appearance on the Saturday, police stated Monday.
