Police investigating fatal forest service road crash in North Okanagan

A North Okanagan man died in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, say police.

According to the North Okanagan RCMP, the crash on a forest service road near Cherryville claimed the life of a 56-year-old driver. The man is believed to be from the Creighton Valley area.

North Okanagan RCMP say emergency crews responded to the crash report just before 6 p.m., noting the driver was the vehicle’s sole occupant.

The man’s identity was not released, with police adding they are still investigating the crash.

