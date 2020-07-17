Menu

Police investigating fatal forest service road crash in North Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 4:36 pm
North Okanagan RCMP say the crash near Cherryville on Thursday claimed the life of a 56-year-old male driver.
North Okanagan RCMP say the crash near Cherryville on Thursday claimed the life of a 56-year-old male driver. File / Global News

A North Okanagan man died in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, say police.

According to the North Okanagan RCMP, the crash on a forest service road near Cherryville claimed the life of a 56-year-old driver. The man is believed to be from the Creighton Valley area.

Read more: ‘Humboldt-style’ fatal crash in West Kelowna results in charges more than a year later

North Okanagan RCMP say emergency crews responded to the crash report just before 6 p.m., noting the driver was the vehicle’s sole occupant.

The man’s identity was not released, with police adding they are still investigating the crash.

