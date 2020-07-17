Long waits on BC Ferries as service gives priority to island residents

BC Ferries says sailing waits may be long Friday as residents head into the weekend.
The organization says if you don’t have a reservation then prepare to wait hours to board.
The busiest sailings are out of Departure Bay and Langdale.
BC Ferries says residents and essential workers receive priority boarding because of the provincial state of emergency.
But they don’t ID passengers to ensure they are telling the truth.
“If you’re a resident of the Sunshine Coast, you would be bypassing somebody who says (they’re) from Vancouver who wants to head over the Sunshine Coast for a retreat.”
Marshall says on top of that, it’s a sunny Friday afternoon and people are travelling throughout the province again.
BC Ferries suggests customers make reservations if they want to ensure priority on a specific sailing.
