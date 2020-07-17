Barrie, Ont., manufacturer and retailer looks to hire 100 people

Send this page to someone via email

A local manufacturer and retailer in Barrie, Ont., Napolean Group of Companies, will be hiring 100 people into permanent positions.

The company manufactures and sells grills, fireplaces, heating and cooling solutions.

“Napolean is extremely excited to be offering over 100 full-time assembly positions, so this is a position of an assembler working within our production area,” Alyssa Joseph, Napolean’s talent management manager, told Global News Friday.

“This will be across all three of our Barrie manufacturing facilities and also across all of our shifts.”

The assembler would be responsible for putting the products together.

“We understand that these are unprecedented times,” Joseph said of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We value our associates, and essentially, we are deemed an essential service.”

Joseph said Napolean is committed to ensuring a healthy work environment and that the safety of its employees is a number one priority.

“We have always been focused on building a strong, competitive team that works at Napolean,” Joseph finished.

“We have had a great success story for many years.”‘

