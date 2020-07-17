Menu

News

Barrie, Ont., manufacturer and retailer looks to hire 100 people

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 5:41 pm
Napolean Group of Companies manufactures and sells grills, fireplaces, heating and cooling solutions.
Napolean Group of Companies manufactures and sells grills, fireplaces, heating and cooling solutions. Supplied

A local manufacturer and retailer in Barrie, Ont., Napolean Group of Companies, will be hiring 100 people into permanent positions.

The company manufactures and sells grills, fireplaces, heating and cooling solutions.

Read more: 19-year-old Ontario student launches online PPE business amid coronavirus pandemic

“Napolean is extremely excited to be offering over 100 full-time assembly positions, so this is a position of an assembler working within our production area,” Alyssa Joseph, Napolean’s talent management manager, told Global News Friday.

“This will be across all three of our Barrie manufacturing facilities and also across all of our shifts.”

The assembler would be responsible for putting the products together.

“We understand that these are unprecedented times,” Joseph said of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We value our associates, and essentially, we are deemed an essential service.”

Read more: Ontario business owners on their own when it comes to mask bylaw enforcement

Joseph said Napolean is committed to ensuring a healthy work environment and that the safety of its employees is a number one priority.

“We have always been focused on building a strong, competitive team that works at Napolean,” Joseph finished.

“We have had a great success story for many years.”‘

Why does Barrie have the highest unemployment rate in Canada?
Why does Barrie have the highest unemployment rate in Canada?
