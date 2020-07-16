Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Peterborough area sees 26 consecutive days with no new cases

By Greg Davis Global News
Thursday marks 26 days in a row with no new case of coronavirus for Peterborough Public Health.
Thursday marks 26 days in a row with no new case of coronavirus for Peterborough Public Health. Denis Balibouse/Keystone via AP, Pool

For the 26th day in a row, there are no new of cases of the novel coronavirus for Peterborough and area, the region’s health unit reports Thusday.

According to Peterborough Public Health, there are currently no active cases in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The last reported new case of the virus was on June 20.

Read more: Ontario Stage 3: What the City of Peterborough is reopening and when

To date, there have been 95 cases, of which 93 have been resolved. COVID-19 complications have claimed the lives of two residents with the last death reported in mid-April

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit reports more than 19,600 people have been tested for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement
Ontario premier restates $1.75 billion pledge for long-term care homes
Ontario premier restates $1.75 billion pledge for long-term care homes

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue weekly until further notice. No appointment is necessary.

Trending Stories

Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Peterborough CountyPeterborough Public HealthPeterborough coronavirusPeterborough COVID-19Curve LakeHiawatha First Nationhow many cases in Peterborough?
Flyers
More weekly flyers