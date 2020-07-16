Coronavirus: Peterborough area sees 26 consecutive days with no new cases

Send this page to someone via email

For the 26th day in a row, there are no new of cases of the novel coronavirus for Peterborough and area, the region’s health unit reports Thusday.

According to Peterborough Public Health, there are currently no active cases in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The last reported new case of the virus was on June 20.

To date, there have been 95 cases, of which 93 have been resolved. COVID-19 complications have claimed the lives of two residents with the last death reported in mid-April

The health unit reports more than 19,600 people have been tested for the virus.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue weekly until further notice. No appointment is necessary.

Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

