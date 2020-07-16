Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Shots fired at window were pellets from BB gun: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 1:35 pm
Kelowna RCMP say officers swarmed the 1900 block of Pandosy Street on Wednesday afternoon after a report of shots fired.
Kelowna RCMP say officers swarmed the 1900 block of Pandosy Street on Wednesday afternoon after a report of shots fired. Global News

A report of shots fired at Kelowna residence turned out to be pellets from a BB gun, say police.

Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating the Wednesday afternoon incident on the 1900 block of Pandosy Street.

There, police say a resident reported hearing what she believed to be gunshots, adding she saw a woman holding what appeared to be a handgun while fleeing the scene in a blue car.

Read more: Pickup truck has window shattered by alleged pellet gun shooter, police say

Kelowna RCMP say officers immediately flooded the area, and that RCMP Air Services aided in the extensive search, but a suspect wasn’t located.

Police say an examination of the scene revealed that a window had been shot several times with pellets from a BB gun.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this time, we do not believe there were any injuries as a result of this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “We are still looking to identify the woman believed to have been involved.”

Vehicles hit with pellets in Calgary neighbourhood of Pineridge
Vehicles hit with pellets in Calgary neighbourhood of Pineridge

Police described the suspect as a woman in her 30s or 40s with darker blonde, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sundress.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Florida iguana hunter mistakes pool boy for iguana, shoots him
Florida iguana hunter mistakes pool boy for iguana, shoots him
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPShots firedBB GunPellets
Flyers
More weekly flyers