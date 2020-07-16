Shots fired at window were pellets from BB gun: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A report of shots fired at Kelowna residence turned out to be pellets from a BB gun, say police.

Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating the Wednesday afternoon incident on the 1900 block of Pandosy Street.

There, police say a resident reported hearing what she believed to be gunshots, adding she saw a woman holding what appeared to be a handgun while fleeing the scene in a blue car.

Kelowna RCMP say officers immediately flooded the area, and that RCMP Air Services aided in the extensive search, but a suspect wasn’t located.

Police say an examination of the scene revealed that a window had been shot several times with pellets from a BB gun.

“At this time, we do not believe there were any injuries as a result of this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “We are still looking to identify the woman believed to have been involved.”

Police described the suspect as a woman in her 30s or 40s with darker blonde, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sundress.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

