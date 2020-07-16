B.C. Premier John Horgan set to speak about ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan will take questions from reporters Thursday morning as part of his weekly COVID-19 briefing.

Horgan is expected to speak at 10:15 a.m. about new cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States and the ongoing discussion around the U.S.-Canada border.

4:08 ‘We can not be smug about this’: Adrian Dix on keeping the Canada-U.S. border closed ‘We can not be smug about this’: Adrian Dix on keeping the Canada-U.S. border closed

The border is set to be closed to non-essential travel until at least August 21.

Nearly 12,000 foreign nationals were denied entry into Canada from the U.S. between March 22 and July 12. The majority of the travellers were Americans who wanted to cross the border for tourism or shopping. The bulk of the attempts took place from June 16 to July 12 as restrictions were eased in Canada around travel.

Horgan’s press conference will be carried live on BC1 and on the Global BC website.