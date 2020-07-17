Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

ATV crash in South Frontenac leads to serious injuries

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 8:27 am
OPP are investigating the cause of an ATV crash in South Frontenac that left one seriously injured.
OPP are investigating the cause of an ATV crash in South Frontenac that left one seriously injured. Don Mitchell / Global News

An ATV passenger in South Frontenac has been seriously injured, according to OPP.

Police and emergency services were called to Ida Hill Road on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. to respond to an ATV collision.

Read more: One dead, one critically injured in Niagara Falls ATV incident

Two people were riding the ATV at the time. Police say one passenger was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

Ida Hill Road is currently closed at Sunbury and Washburn roads to for police to investigate.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours, police say.

ATV sales up during the COVID-19 pandemic
ATV sales up during the COVID-19 pandemic
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPATVSerious InjuriesATV CrashSOUTH FRONTENAC OPPATV crash south frontenaccrash OPPOPP ATV crashsouth frontenac crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers