ATV crash in South Frontenac leads to serious injuries

An ATV passenger in South Frontenac has been seriously injured, according to OPP.

Police and emergency services were called to Ida Hill Road on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. to respond to an ATV collision.

Two people were riding the ATV at the time. Police say one passenger was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Ida Hill Road is currently closed at Sunbury and Washburn roads to for police to investigate.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours, police say.

