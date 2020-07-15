Northwood hosts musical showcase a week after COVID-19 outbreak considered resolved

Send this page to someone via email

Grey skies weren’t enough to stop the party at Northwood on Wednesday, which hosted its first musical showcase since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s time for everyone to start healing. It’s time to Northwood to start healing,” said Northwood president and CEO Janet Simm at the showcase, hosted at the home’s outdoor courtyard.

The show began with an introduction from Simm, followed by a blessing from Debbie Eisan of the Mi’kmaw Friendship Centre.

Residents lined up along the inside of the home to take in the show, while others were able to view it over a live stream.

The show began with a toe-tapping performance from John Alphonse & the Waterfront Stompers, followed by the first performance from the Maritime Bhangra Group since the pandemic began.

“We have been thinking about doing something with Northwood for a long time, but we never thought it was going to be in such a challenging environment,” said Hasmeet Singh of the Maritime Bhangra Group.

Now the Maritime Bhangra Dance Group, who say this is their first performance since the pandemic began @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/7tlrGHGmPp — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) July 15, 2020

The event also featured African drumming with Drummers from Home led by Wayn Hamilton, as well as a second set from the Waterfront Stompers.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Northwood, which was connected to the deaths of 53 residents, was deemed resolved last week.

It was considered resolved after the facility went 28 days straight with no new coronavirus cases.

Northwood saw the most significant COVID-19 outbreak in Nova Scotia, with 345 cases involving 246 residents and 99 employees.

Simm said Northwood has worked with artists and organizers to ensure the event is delivered in a safe manner, all within the public health orders the facility continues to function within.