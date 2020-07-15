Coronavirus: 25th day in a row with no new cases in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday marked the 25th consecutive day of no new cases of the novel coronavirus for Peterborough Public Health.

The health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation — last reported a new case on June 20.

Currently, there are no active cases in the region.

To date, there have been 95 cases, of which 93 have been resolved. There have been two deaths attributed to COVID-19 complications, the last of which was reported in mid-April.

To date, more than 19,550 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reported Wednesday. It’s approximately 1 out of 8 residents for the region.

The weekday drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue weekly until further notice. No appointment is necessary.

Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

