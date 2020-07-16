Okanagan weather: 30-degree heat returns to forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Clouds will shift back into the Okanagan with a chance of showers on Thursday following a mostly sunny start to the day, with temperatures rebounding from the teens into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The rain risk returns again on Friday, as clouds return and temperatures duck slightly with an afternoon high in the mid-20s behind a cold front.

There is a chance of showers during the middle of the day on Friday in parts of the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

The third weekend of July kicks off under a mix of sun and cloud, with a daytime high of around 27 degrees on Saturday.

Mostly sunny skies return Sunday, helping heat the region into the upper 20s before the mercury soars into the low 30s to start the work week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Story continues below advertisement