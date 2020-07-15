Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OPP increasing presence in Cramahe Township for homicide investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 10:58 am
Northumberland County OPP continue to investigate a homicide at a County Rd. 2 property near Colborne after a body was found on May 19.
Northumberland County OPP continue to investigate a homicide at a County Rd. 2 property near Colborne after a body was found on May 19. Global News Peterborough file

Northumberland OPP say the investigation into the murder of a Cramahe Township man in May continues.

On May 19, OPP and paramedics located a man without vital signs inside an outbuilding on a residential property on County Road 2, just east of the town of Colborne.

Read more: Discovery of man’s body in Northumberland County now being investigated as homicide: OPP

Police say the man had “obvious signs of trauma.” OPP initially treated the discovery as a suspicious death but a week later declared the death is being treated as a homicide.

The victim was later identified as Boyd Woods, 72, of Cramahe Township.

Trending Stories

No other details have been provided, including the cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP on Wednesday said that the investigation is ongoing and that the public can expect to see a “continued increase” in the presence of OPP personnel and vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or submitted online.

Colborne sudden death now being investigated as homicide: OPP
Colborne sudden death now being investigated as homicide: OPP
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideCobourgNorthumberland CountyHomicide InvestigationNorthumberland OPPColborneCramahe TownshipBoyd Woods
Flyers
More weekly flyers