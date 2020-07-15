OPP increasing presence in Cramahe Township for homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP say the investigation into the murder of a Cramahe Township man in May continues.

On May 19, OPP and paramedics located a man without vital signs inside an outbuilding on a residential property on County Road 2, just east of the town of Colborne.

Police say the man had “obvious signs of trauma.” OPP initially treated the discovery as a suspicious death but a week later declared the death is being treated as a homicide.

The victim was later identified as Boyd Woods, 72, of Cramahe Township.

No other details have been provided, including the cause of death.

OPP on Wednesday said that the investigation is ongoing and that the public can expect to see a “continued increase” in the presence of OPP personnel and vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or submitted online.

