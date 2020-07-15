Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 Kingston youths face weapons charges in armed robbery investigation

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 10:54 am
The man and woman had been involved in a relationship for two years, according to police.
The man and woman had been involved in a relationship for two years, according to police. Global Kingston

Three youths are facing break and enter and weapon charges following an armed robbery in midtown Kingston.

According to Kingston Police, there were multiple incidents beginning with a break and enter with a knife on Sunday in which one of the accused gained access to a midtown apartment by punching through a glass door.

Read more: Peterborough police dog nabs teen in possession of loaded firearm, drugs: police

The person living inside was able to flee and nothing was stolen as the accused fled before officers arrived, police said.

Trending Stories

On Monday morning, police say two youths broke into the apartment “again” and held the victim at gunpoint. A neighbour reportedly confronted the youths before the group left, police say.

Police say they arrested the three youths and held them at police headquarters until their bail hearing on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyBreak And Enterarmed robbery kingstonMidtown Kingston3 youths facing weapons chargespunched glass doorvictim at gunpoint
Flyers
More weekly flyers