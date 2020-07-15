3 Kingston youths face weapons charges in armed robbery investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Three youths are facing break and enter and weapon charges following an armed robbery in midtown Kingston.

According to Kingston Police, there were multiple incidents beginning with a break and enter with a knife on Sunday in which one of the accused gained access to a midtown apartment by punching through a glass door.

The person living inside was able to flee and nothing was stolen as the accused fled before officers arrived, police said.

On Monday morning, police say two youths broke into the apartment “again” and held the victim at gunpoint. A neighbour reportedly confronted the youths before the group left, police say.

Police say they arrested the three youths and held them at police headquarters until their bail hearing on Tuesday.

