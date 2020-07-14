Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Speedy Manitoba driver pulls fast one by claiming he was kidnapped

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 7:15 pm
RCMP say a man pulled over for speeding tried to convince officers he had been kidnapped.
RCMP say a man pulled over for speeding tried to convince officers he had been kidnapped. File / RCMP

Manitoba Mounties say a driver pulled over for speeding tried to explain to officers he was the victim of a kidnapping, and that the actual driver was hiding nearby.

RCMP members on patrol on Highway 7, in the RM of Rockwood, around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday say they began pursuing a vehicle clocked in excess of 172 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Read more: Manitoba driver faces massive fines after caught speeding in mom’s Mercedes

When the vehicle eventually came to a stop, police say a man got out and told them he had been kidnapped and the driver had run off into the bush.

Trending Stories

Officers quickly determined that was not the case.

A 51-year-old man from the RM of Rockwood was arrested and charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving an unregistered vehicle and speeding.

Story continues below advertisement
Driver fights off deadly snake while speeding on highway in Australia
Driver fights off deadly snake while speeding on highway in Australia
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPManitobaManitoba RCMPSpeedingDangerous DrivingMountiesDUIHighway Traffic ActDriving While ImpairedManitoba mountiesRM of Rockwooddrive while disqualified
Flyers
More weekly flyers