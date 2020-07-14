Speedy Manitoba driver pulls fast one by claiming he was kidnapped

Manitoba Mounties say a driver pulled over for speeding tried to explain to officers he was the victim of a kidnapping, and that the actual driver was hiding nearby.
RCMP members on patrol on Highway 7, in the RM of Rockwood, around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday say they began pursuing a vehicle clocked in excess of 172 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
When the vehicle eventually came to a stop, police say a man got out and told them he had been kidnapped and the driver had run off into the bush.
Officers quickly determined that was not the case.
A 51-year-old man from the RM of Rockwood was arrested and charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving an unregistered vehicle and speeding.
