Coronavirus: No new cases for 24th day in a row for Peterborough Public Health

For the 24th consecutive day, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Tuesday.

The last reported new case was on June 20 in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Since the pandemic was declared in early March, the health unit has reported 95 cases, 93 of which have been resolved while two resulted in death attributed to COVID-19 complications. The last death was in mid-April.

That means there are are no active cases in the region.

To date, more than 19,300 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reported Tuesday.

The weekday drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue weekly until further notice. No appointment is necessary.

Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

