Police in Oakville investigating ‘offensive message’ on community church sign

Halton regional police say they are investigating a possible property crime after letters were rearranged on a signboard in front of a church in Oakville on the weekend.
Investigators allege the sign at the Salvation Army Community Church located on Rebecca Street in Oakville was found damaged on Sunday afternoon and required officers to remove an “offensive message.”
That incident was posted to social media by a passerby who saw the message and the discarded letters from a previous communication on the ground below.
“We immediately reported the incident to the Halton Regional Police and are fully cooperating with them as they investigate this matter,” Halton’s chapter of the Salvation Army said in social media post on Monday afternoon.
“There is no circumstance, context or situation where this type of message would be acceptable.”
“My council colleagues and I strongly condemn this act of racism. It is not reflective of our community and values,” Oakville Mayor Rob Burton said in a statement on Monday.
Police say they have no suspects at this time and are looking for help from the public to track down the individual involved.
Tips can be left with Halton police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2285, or can be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
