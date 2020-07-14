Police in Oakville investigating ‘offensive message’ on community church sign

Send this page to someone via email

Halton regional police say they are investigating a possible property crime after letters were rearranged on a signboard in front of a church in Oakville on the weekend.

Investigators allege the sign at the Salvation Army Community Church located on Rebecca Street in Oakville was found damaged on Sunday afternoon and required officers to remove an “offensive message.”

This is our 2020 pic.twitter.com/DifaA3e0w3 — dylan (@markedbystain) July 13, 2020

That incident was posted to social media by a passerby who saw the message and the discarded letters from a previous communication on the ground below.

“We immediately reported the incident to the Halton Regional Police and are fully cooperating with them as they investigate this matter,” Halton’s chapter of the Salvation Army said in social media post on Monday afternoon.

“There is no circumstance, context or situation where this type of message would be acceptable.”

“My council colleagues and I strongly condemn this act of racism. It is not reflective of our community and values,” Oakville Mayor Rob Burton said in a statement on Monday.

Police say they have no suspects at this time and are looking for help from the public to track down the individual involved.

Tips can be left with Halton police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2285, or can be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

The vandalism at Oakville Community Church that has been reported on social media today is racist and inflammatory. @townofoakville, my Council colleagues and I strongly condemn this act of racism. It is not reflective of our community and values. pic.twitter.com/BtDNgHbpIm — Rob Burton (@OakvilleMayor) July 13, 2020