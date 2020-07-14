OPP looking for truck involved in hit and run in Inverary, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run in Inverary, Ont.

Police say a 59-year-old man was walking on Holmes Road in Inverary on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. when a pickup truck drove by, striking the pedestrian with its driver’s side mirror.

Police say the truck did not stop. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries, according to OPP.

OPP are searching for the truck involved in the incident, believed to be a black 2016 Dodge pickup with an extended cab.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Frontenac OPP at 613-372-1932.

