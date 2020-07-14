Menu

Crime

OPP looking for truck involved in hit and run in Inverary, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 1:18 pm
OPP are searching for a pickup truck that was involved in a hit and run in Inverary, Ont.
OPP are searching for a pickup truck that was involved in a hit and run in Inverary, Ont. Global News file

OPP are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run in Inverary, Ont.

Police say a 59-year-old man was walking on Holmes Road in Inverary on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. when a pickup truck drove by, striking the pedestrian with its driver’s side mirror.

Read more: Kingston police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run with city bus

Police say the truck did not stop. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries, according to OPP.

OPP are searching for the truck involved in the incident, believed to be a black 2016 Dodge pickup with an extended cab.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Frontenac OPP at 613-372-1932.

