Calgary man faces 29 firearms, drug charges after house searched in Chaparral: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have laid dozens of charges against a Calgary man after officers seized shotguns, rifles and thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs from a home in the community of Chaparral earlier this month.

Police said a firearms-trafficking investigation by the guns and gangs unit started in mid-June and culminated with the search of a home in the 100 block of Chaparral Valley View Southeast on July 8.

Read more: Police investigate shooting in southwest Calgary

According to the Calgary Police Service (CPS), investigators seized six unlawfully possessed firearms, ammunition and more than $36,000 worth of drugs, including:

One Kel-Tec Sub 2000 nine-millimetre rifle

One Ruger Mini-14 Ranch rifle

One SKS 7.62 x 39 rifle

One Escort 12-gauge pump-action shotgun

Two Ranger Silha Bullpup 20 shotguns

Four over-capacity magazines

157 rounds of various ammunition

133 grams of fentanyl

98.2 grams of cocaine, including some prepacked into vials

1.5 kilograms of cannabis

In a Monday news release, police said 29-year-old Ravinderpaul Gill has been charged with 29 firearms and drug-related offences. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Murder charges laid against brother of victim in Calgary stabbing

“The unlawful presence of firearms in our community is extremely concerning,” said Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper of the CPS guns and gangs unit. “We are committed to investigating individuals involved in the illegal trafficking of firearms to ensure that our city remains a safe place for Calgarians to live.”