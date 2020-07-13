July 18 – Furnace Family

Can’t sleep in this heat?
Still dreaming of that Lennox A/C?
This Saturday, join Dareck Makowski, head of the Family at Furnace Family on Talk To The Experts!
Finally time to get air conditioning? At Furnace Family they have options for every budget. From super quiet high efficient top of the line Lennox models to basic units starting at $40.00 per month, they have them all. Why not be comfortable this summer?
Trending Stories
Call now 780-4 amily, or visit FurnaceFamily.com
Furnace Family, this Saturday, on Talk To The Experts.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments