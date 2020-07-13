Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Northumberland County, 1 in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported four new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

The new cases are those announced since the health unit’s last update Friday. The health unit reports three new cases in Northumberland County, bringing the total to 24. Of the 24 cases, 21 are resolved.

There was also a new case reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Of the now 171 cases in the municipality, 150 have been resolved — no change since Friday.

All 10 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved.

Since the pandemic, 11 people in the City of Kawartha Lakes were hospitalized due to COVID-19 while one each in Northumberland and Haliburton counties also required hospitalized care.

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

21 in the City of Kawartha Lakes — up from 4 on Friday

One in Northumberland County — unchanged

Zero in Haliburton County — unchanged

Overall, of the health unit’s 205 cases, 181 are now resolved — approximately 88 per cent.

Since the pandemic, the health unit has declared 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications — all in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

Beginning Monday, masks became mandatory inside all businesses in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

