IHA adds more Kelowna locations to possible COVID-19 exposure

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) has identified two more locations where people may have been exposed to COVID-19 in Kelowna.

IHA said the two additonal locations it’s identifying is due to further testing of individuals between June 25 and July 6.

Anyone who visited the downtown Cactus Club restaurant between July 3 and July 6 as well as anyone who was at the Pace Spin Studio on Harvey Avenue on July 2, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 is asked to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19.

In a news release issued to media Sunday evening, IHA asked that anyone who may be showing symptoms get tested.

On July 11, IHA advised that people who attended gatherings at the Discovery Bay Resort on Sunset Drive in downtown Kelowna between July 1 and July 5, as well as the Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge on Lakeshore Road self-isolate and monitor for COVID related symptoms.

IHA also encouraged anyone who participated in events in downtown Kelowna between June 25 and July 6 to monitor for symptoms related to the illness.

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Loss of sense of taste or smell

• Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.