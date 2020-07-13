Woman in her 80s dies of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health says a woman in her 80s is the latest person to suffer a COVID-19-related death in the area.

“Unfortunately, we had another death occur,” Waterloo Public Health spokesperson Julie Kalbfleisch said. “Our thoughts go out to the family and loved ones at this time.”

She says the woman had acquired the virus through community spread.

This is the second time in less than a week the agency has reported a new death, as the first person to die of COVID-19 in July was announced on Friday.

There have now been 118 COVID-19-related deaths in Waterloo Region, including 95 people who were residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

Waterloo Public Health announced 11 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,344.

The agency does not provide updates on weekends anymore.

There have been 21 new cases over the past seven days, putting the rolling average at three cases per day.

Fifteen more residents of Waterloo Region have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 1,178.

This drops the number of active cases down to 48, including 11 patients who are in hospital.

The province reported 116 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 36,839.

The death toll in the province now stands at 2,722 after three new deaths were reported.

