YouTuber Nicole Thea dies along with unborn child at 24

YouTube star Nicole Thea and her unborn child have died just weeks before her baby was due. She was 24.
Thea’s family confirmed the news on Sunday in an Instagram post, saying that the London, U.K.-based influencer had died.
Thea and her partner Global Boga had planned on naming their unborn son Reign. The cause of Thea’s death is not yet known.
“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” the statement began.
“Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened,” the statement continued.
“Thank you her mum. RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx.”
Thea, who had more than 80,000 subscribers on YouTube, announced she was pregnant in April and was around eight months pregnant at the time of her death.
She announced her pregnancy in an Instagram video with Boga.
“We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out… GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me,” the caption read. “Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml. Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father.
“We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends,” she added.
Read more: Tati Westbrook claims Jeffree Star, Shane Dawson told her ‘poisonous lies’ about James Charles
Many fans of Thea took to social media to send their condolences after news of her passing spread.
Comments