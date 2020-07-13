YouTuber Nicole Thea dies along with unborn child at 24

Send this page to someone via email

YouTube star Nicole Thea and her unborn child have died just weeks before her baby was due. She was 24.

Thea’s family confirmed the news on Sunday in an Instagram post, saying that the London, U.K.-based influencer had died.

Thea and her partner Global Boga had planned on naming their unborn son Reign. The cause of Thea’s death is not yet known.

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” the statement began.

“Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened,” the statement continued.

“Thank you her mum. RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx.”

Thea, who had more than 80,000 subscribers on YouTube, announced she was pregnant in April and was around eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

She announced her pregnancy in an Instagram video with Boga.

“We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out… GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me,” the caption read. “Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml. Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father.

“We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends,” she added.

Many fans of Thea took to social media to send their condolences after news of her passing spread.

I’ve been thinking about Nicole Thea so much. She just looked so happy to start her new chapter with Boga. It’s so unfair she didn’t get to see it. It’s unfair Reign didn’t get to experience life as we know it. It’s so unfair Boga has had his family ripped away from him. Man 💔 — #TwoTwosPodcast (@Ro_Reveur) July 13, 2020

Rest in heavenly peace Nicole Thea 🙏🏽 💡 pic.twitter.com/WeTikqqwnd — Baby💫 (@itz_karenx) July 12, 2020

Rest in Eternal Peace Nicole Thea and her unborn son, Reign. 💔🕊 — Mrs.Capalot (@mariaa1xo) July 13, 2020

May God comfort her partner & her family & grant them with all the strength & peace.

May Nicole Thea & beautiful baby Reign rest in wonderful peace, heaven has gained 2 beautiful angels 🤍🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/EcRKmftivd — sorry, Sir. (@ChiomaMyah) July 12, 2020

You didn’t even need to know Nicole personally to see how excited her and Boga were to be parents. You could just tell they were soul mates. Such sad news man. RIP Nicole Thea and baby Reign 🙏🏾🤍 — ADEOLA PATRONNE. (@AdeolaPatronne) July 12, 2020

Boga really just lost the love of his life and unborn child in one go…. I can’t imagine the pain he must be feeling. God I pray for helping and comfort 🥺🥺🥺. Rest in peace Nicole Thea and baby reign 💔🕊 — 4’11 babe 💘 (@princesspxrciie) July 12, 2020

This is honestly so sad, life is way too short. Rest in perfect peace Nicole Thea and baby Reign 💔 https://t.co/UD5u3QREOt — 𝒜 (@kilahdidthat) July 12, 2020

We lost a Queen and a child with a potential great future. There is a man whose metal and emotional state is going to need help. Please pray for him and help if and where you can. R.I.P Nicole Thea & Reign ❤️ — King Craft 🇯🇲 (@iKhristenCraft) July 12, 2020

Loosing a wife who was pregnant and more fun like this can't be easy… The pain will forever remain in your heart. My Heart Breaks For Boga RIP Nicole Thea 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/bvbbs68lCF — ✌Nsawam Drake✌ (@jophacegh1) July 12, 2020